The share price of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) fell to $0.31 per share on Monday from $0.31. While Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has underperformed by -1.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HYMC fell by -74.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.34 to $0.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.98% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On October 23, 2020, Stifel started tracking Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

To gain a thorough understanding of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -75.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HYMC is recording an average volume of 3.65M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.09%, with a loss of -8.68% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HYMC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HYMC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HYMC has decreased by -4.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,515,661 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.53 million, following the sale of -322,617 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HYMC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.84%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 337,431 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,308,479.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 45,848 position in HYMC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 16627.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.64%, now holding 2.61 million shares worth $0.88 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its HYMC holdings by 52.50% and now holds 2.23 million HYMC shares valued at $0.75 million with the added 0.77 million shares during the period. HYMC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.20% at present.