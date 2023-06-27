Within its last year performance, CLNN fell by -71.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.13 to $0.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.06% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On October 04, 2022, Oppenheimer Downgraded Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) to Perform.

Analysis of Clene Inc. (CLNN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 256.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Clene Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 286.85K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CLNN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.53%, with a loss of -6.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.71, showing growth from the present price of $0.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLNN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clene Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CLNN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CLNN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CLNN has increased by 20.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,113,007 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.08 million, following the purchase of 188,718 additional shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP made another decreased to its shares in CLNN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -13.89%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -55,573 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 344,427.

CLNN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.00% at present.