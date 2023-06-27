In the current trading session, ASP Isotopes Inc.’s (ASPI) stock is trading at the price of $0.44, a fall of -8.32% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -88.27% less than its 52-week high of $3.75 and 57.11% better than its 52-week low of $0.28. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -13.62% below the high and +46.23% above the low.

ASPI’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.17, resulting in an 3.33 price to cash per share for the period.

How does ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 49.08% of shares. A total of 4 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.13% of its stock and 0.25% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC holding total of 3.16 million shares that make 8.46% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.36 million.

The securities firm Millennium Management Llc holds 28654.0 shares of ASPI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.08%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 12321.0.

An overview of ASP Isotopes Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) traded 199,503 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.4017 and price change of +0.1103. With the moving average of $0.4886 and a price change of -0.3575, about 495,769 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ASPI’s 100-day average volume is 274,829 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.9540 and a price change of -1.1097.