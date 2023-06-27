908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) marked $6.81 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $7.23. While 908 Devices Inc. has underperformed by -5.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MASS fell by -63.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.00 to $5.69, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.73% in the last 200 days.

On February 07, 2023, Stephens started tracking 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) recommending Overweight.

Analysis of 908 Devices Inc. (MASS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of 908 Devices Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 215.88K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MASS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.70%, with a loss of -19.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MASS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 908 Devices Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MASS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MASS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in MASS has increased by 8.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,992,899 shares of the stock, with a value of $34.78 million, following the purchase of 303,424 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $19.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,230,665.

During the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad added a 627,742 position in MASS. Fred Alger Management LLC sold an additional -1.0 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -35.61%, now holding 1.81 million shares worth $15.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, Granahan Investment Management, L increased its MASS holdings by 59.20% and now holds 1.76 million MASS shares valued at $15.32 million with the added 0.65 million shares during the period. MASS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.40% at present.