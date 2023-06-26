In the current trading session, Castellum Inc.’s (CTM) stock is trading at the price of $0.50, a gain of 1.98% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -91.04% less than its 52-week high of $5.58 and 18.98% better than its 52-week low of $0.42. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -32.50% below the high and +18.90% above the low.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It is also essential to consider CTM stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.58 for the last year.CTM’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.92, resulting in an 10.70 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Castellum Inc. (CTM) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Castellum Inc. (AMEX: CTM) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Castellum Inc. (CTM). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 65.49% of shares. A total of 14 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.78% of its stock and 5.17% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC holding total of 0.23 million shares that make 0.48% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.11 million.

The securities firm Meridian Wealth Management, LLC holds 0.19 million shares of CTM, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.40%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 93612.0.

An overview of Castellum Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Castellum Inc. (CTM) traded 646,774 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.5966 and price change of -0.2505. With the moving average of $0.8104 and a price change of -0.5506, about 301,544 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CTM’s 100-day average volume is 188,825 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.9467 and a price change of -0.7506.