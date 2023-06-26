As of Friday, IGM Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IGMS) stock closed at $9.48, down from $9.53 the previous day. While IGM Biosciences Inc. has underperformed by -0.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IGMS fell by -46.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.20 to $8.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.93% in the last 200 days.

On November 09, 2022, Jefferies started tracking IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) recommending Buy.

Analysis of IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS)

One of the most important indicators of IGM Biosciences Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -74.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IGMS is recording 319.73K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.59%, with a loss of -5.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.60, showing growth from the present price of $9.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IGMS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IGM Biosciences Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IGMS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IGMS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baker Bros. Advisors LP’s position in IGMS has increased by 0.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,156,656 shares of the stock, with a value of $38.04 million, following the purchase of 554 additional shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC made another decreased to its shares in IGMS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -362,813 additional shares for a total stake of worth $35.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,971,542.

During the first quarter, Invus Public Equities Advisors LL added a 59,972 position in IGMS. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional 85532.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.88%, now holding 2.12 million shares worth $25.56 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its IGMS holdings by 22.23% and now holds 0.84 million IGMS shares valued at $10.18 million with the added 0.15 million shares during the period. IGMS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.60% at present.