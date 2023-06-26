As of Friday, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:NRGV) stock closed at $2.40, down from $2.42 the previous day. While Energy Vault Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NRGV fell by -77.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.06 to $1.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.07% in the last 200 days.

On March 06, 2023, Guggenheim Downgraded Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) to Neutral.

Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -73.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -30.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NRGV is recording 1.24M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.64%, with a loss of -16.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.65, showing growth from the present price of $2.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NRGV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Energy Vault Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NRGV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NRGV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Capital Management LLC’s position in NRGV has increased by 9.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,826,383 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.14 million, following the purchase of 436,499 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in NRGV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.44%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 229,544 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,452,033.

During the first quarter, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC added a 376,732 position in NRGV. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.08%, now holding 1.47 million shares worth $3.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its NRGV holdings by 5.85% and now holds 1.36 million NRGV shares valued at $2.85 million with the added 74920.0 shares during the period. NRGV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 40.90% at present.