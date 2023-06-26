Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -15.72% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.32. Its current price is -85.25% under its 52-week high of $2.17 and 8.66% more than its 52-week low of $0.29. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -43.37% below the high and +7.30% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, TKAT’s SMA-200 is $0.7345.

Additionally, it is important to take into account TKAT stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 3.02 for the last tewlve months.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 3.35. TKAT’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.40, resulting in an 0.19 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT): Earnings History

If we examine Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2018, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.23, beating the consensus of $0.05. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.28, resulting in a -560.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2018, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.23 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.05. That was a difference of -$0.28 and a surprise of -560.00%.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 9.00% of shares. A total of 15 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.04% of its stock and 1.14% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc holding total of 80509.0 shares that make 0.23% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 25770.0.

The securities firm Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 76000.0 shares of TKAT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.22%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 24327.0.

An overview of Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) traded 260,590 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.4274 and price change of -0.2170. With the moving average of $0.5165 and a price change of -0.2851, about 159,020 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, TKAT’s 100-day average volume is 325,162 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.6389 and a price change of -0.4791.