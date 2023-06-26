In Friday’s session, Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) marked $0.39 per share, down from $0.40 in the previous session. While Knightscope Inc. has underperformed by -2.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KSCP fell by -87.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.90 to $0.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -75.16% in the last 200 days.

On June 23, 2023, Ascendiant Capital Markets started tracking Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 222.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Knightscope Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 50.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and KSCP has an average volume of 1.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.94%, with a loss of -20.03% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Knightscope Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KSCP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KSCP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Contego Capital Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in KSCP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 100.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 250,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 500,000.

At the end of the first quarter, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its KSCP holdings by 13.80% and now holds 88730.0 KSCP shares valued at $33895.0 with the added 10760.0 shares during the period. KSCP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.10% at present.