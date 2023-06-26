The share price of Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) fell to $0.51 per share on Friday from $0.60. While Missfresh Limited has underperformed by -14.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MF fell by -93.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.32 to $0.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -68.83% in the last 200 days.

On November 22, 2021, Citigroup started tracking Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Missfresh Limited (MF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MF is recording an average volume of 321.18K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 23.85%, with a loss of -13.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $126.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Missfresh Limited Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. HRT Financial LLC’s position in MF has increased by 306.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 242,030 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.13 million, following the purchase of 182,554 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its MF holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 MF shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 13574.0 shares during the period. MF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.12% at present.