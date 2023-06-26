The share price of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) fell to $1.45 per share on Friday from $1.61. While CURO Group Holdings Corp. has underperformed by -9.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CURO fell by -74.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.10 to $1.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -54.06% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On February 24, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) to Underperform.

Analysis of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CURO’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.44 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -27.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CURO is recording an average volume of 194.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.94%, with a loss of -21.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CURO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CURO Group Holdings Corp. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CURO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CURO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,900,000.

During the first quarter, Long Focus Capital Management LLC added a 27,776 position in CURO. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 27807.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.27%, now holding 1.2 million shares worth $1.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its CURO holdings by -0.84% and now holds 1.16 million CURO shares valued at $1.25 million with the lessened 9862.0 shares during the period. CURO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 37.20% at present.