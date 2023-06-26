A share of Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) closed at $0.09 per share on Friday, down from $0.10 day before. While Ideanomics Inc. has underperformed by -8.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IDEX fell by -88.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $0.89 to $0.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.63% in the last 200 days.

On April 07, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) to Neutral.

Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -34.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Ideanomics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -101.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and IDEX is registering an average volume of 99.21M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 21.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 21.36%, with a loss of -9.29% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Ideanomics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IDEX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IDEX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in IDEX has increased by 2.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,585,829 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.44 million, following the purchase of 297,955 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in IDEX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 875.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,515,841 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,803,259.

At the end of the first quarter, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP decreased its IDEX holdings by -21.31% and now holds 0.62 million IDEX shares valued at $26133.0 with the lessened -0.17 million shares during the period. IDEX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.60% at present.