As of Friday, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MULN) stock closed at $0.17, down from $0.18 the previous day. While Mullen Automotive Inc. has underperformed by -4.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MULN fell by -99.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.25 to $0.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -97.09% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

One of the most important indicators of Mullen Automotive Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MULN is recording 57.07M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 20.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 30.50%, with a loss of -35.17% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Mullen Automotive Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MULN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MULN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MULN has increased by 78.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,210,257 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.33 million, following the purchase of 1,409,209 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in MULN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 172.99%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,744,095 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,752,275.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 772,857 position in MULN. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.62 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 297.28%, now holding 0.83 million shares worth $0.61 million. At the end of the first quarter, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased its MULN holdings by 229.25% and now holds 0.39 million MULN shares valued at $0.28 million with the added 0.27 million shares during the period. MULN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.10% at present.