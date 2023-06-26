Currently, Hongli Group Inc.’s (HLP) stock is trading at $2.78, marking a fall of -3.14% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -67.97% below its 52-week high of $8.68 and 24.66% above its 52-week low of $2.23. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -4.81% below the high and +19.39% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider HLP stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 1.66.HLP’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.13, resulting in an 16.03 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Hongli Group Inc. (HLP) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HLP) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Hongli Group Inc. (HLP). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 78.80% of shares. A total of 0 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.00% of its stock and 0.00% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LP holding total of 13390.0 shares that make 0.11% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 46463.0.

The securities firm UBS Group AG holds 1127.0 shares of HLP, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.01%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 3910.0.

An overview of Hongli Group Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Hongli Group Inc. (HLP) traded 233,744 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.62 and price change of +0.42. With the moving average of $2.85 and a price change of -0.83, about 400,874 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.