Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) closed Friday at $6.75 per share, down from $6.93 a day earlier. While Lightwave Logic Inc. has underperformed by -2.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LWLG rose by 4.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.43 to $3.88, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.72% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Lightwave Logic Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -67.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 32.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LWLG is recording an average volume of 838.73K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.13%, with a loss of -14.66% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Lightwave Logic Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LWLG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LWLG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LWLG has decreased by -4.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,312,643 shares of the stock, with a value of $46.78 million, following the sale of -275,692 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in LWLG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -118,521 additional shares for a total stake of worth $45.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,180,349.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 46,957 position in LWLG. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 87951.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.20%, now holding 2.18 million shares worth $16.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. decreased its LWLG holdings by -2.50% and now holds 0.99 million LWLG shares valued at $7.34 million with the lessened 25372.0 shares during the period. LWLG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.40% at present.