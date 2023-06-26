In Friday’s session, Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) marked $5.61 per share, down from $6.08 in the previous session. While Aemetis Inc. has underperformed by -7.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMTX fell by -6.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.50 to $1.16, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.36% in the last 200 days.

On February 28, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) recommending Underweight.

Analysis of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -95.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Aemetis Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 63.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AMTX has an average volume of 1.21M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.50%, with a loss of -18.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.83, showing growth from the present price of $5.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aemetis Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co’s position in AMTX has increased by 4.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,136,543 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.19 million, following the purchase of 93,100 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AMTX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.14%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,855 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,077,891.

During the first quarter, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added a 32,025 position in AMTX. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 16.58%, now holding 1.73 million shares worth $8.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its AMTX holdings by -26.98% and now holds 1.25 million AMTX shares valued at $5.98 million with the lessened -0.46 million shares during the period. AMTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.50% at present.