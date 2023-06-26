A share of Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) closed at $4.35 per share on Friday, up from $4.12 day before. While Bit Digital Inc. has overperformed by 5.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BTBT rose by 202.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.18 to $0.53, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 192.04% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Bit Digital Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -82.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 27.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BTBT is registering an average volume of 3.63M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.56%, with a gain of 39.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.57, showing growth from the present price of $4.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BTBT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bit Digital Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BTBT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BTBT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Global X Management Co. LLC’s position in BTBT has increased by 2.91% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,832,355 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.21 million, following the purchase of 51,740 additional shares during the last quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp. made another decreased to its shares in BTBT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.95%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -137,851 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,596,730.

During the first quarter, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC added a 47,188 position in BTBT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased an additional 0.34 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 51.95%, now holding 0.99 million shares worth $3.34 million. BTBT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.30% at present.