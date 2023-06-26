In Friday’s session, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) marked $1.29 per share, down from $1.38 in the previous session. While Nikola Corporation has underperformed by -6.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NKLA fell by -76.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.97 to $0.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.42% in the last 200 days.

On May 10, 2023, TD Cowen Downgraded Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) to Market Perform.

Analysis of Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 484.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Nikola Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -143.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NKLA has an average volume of 45.09M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 21.68%, with a loss of -7.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.29, showing growth from the present price of $1.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NKLA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nikola Corporation Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NKLA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NKLA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NKLA has increased by 27.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 39,067,414 shares of the stock, with a value of $24.38 million, following the purchase of 8,409,448 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 36,808,684 additional shares for a total stake of worth $22.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 36,808,684.

During the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management added a 12,917,976 position in NKLA. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.41%, now holding 21.56 million shares worth $13.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its NKLA holdings by 4.85% and now holds 7.75 million NKLA shares valued at $4.84 million with the added 0.36 million shares during the period. NKLA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.80% at present.