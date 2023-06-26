As of Friday, IonQ Inc.’s (NYSE:IONQ) stock closed at $9.37, down from $9.43 the previous day. While IonQ Inc. has underperformed by -0.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IONQ rose by 87.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.65 to $3.04, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 64.53% in the last 200 days.

On April 26, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) recommending Equal-Weight.

Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 115.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of IonQ Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IONQ is recording 8.38M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.14%, with a loss of -5.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.25, showing decline from the present price of $9.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IONQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IonQ Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IONQ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IONQ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in IONQ has decreased by -0.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,773,820 shares of the stock, with a value of $159.41 million, following the sale of -105,338 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in IONQ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.56%.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its IONQ holdings by 4.10% and now holds 2.43 million IONQ shares valued at $26.19 million with the added 95619.0 shares during the period. IONQ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.50% at present.