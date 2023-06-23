American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) marked $7.94 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $8.20. While American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -3.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AXL fell by -1.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.96 to $6.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.92% in the last 200 days.

On February 15, 2023, Barclays started tracking American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) recommending Equal Weight.

Analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.07M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AXL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.39%, with a loss of -1.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.14, showing growth from the present price of $7.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AXL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. Shares?

The USA based company American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is one of the biggest names in Auto Parts. When comparing American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.61, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -607.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AXL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AXL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AXL has decreased by -1.89% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,151,894 shares of the stock, with a value of $115.78 million, following the sale of -330,889 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in AXL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.77%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -110,498 additional shares for a total stake of worth $96.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,263,759.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 491,911 position in AXL. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.07%, now holding 5.77 million shares worth $38.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its AXL holdings by -15.89% and now holds 4.7 million AXL shares valued at $31.75 million with the lessened -0.89 million shares during the period. AXL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.40% at present.