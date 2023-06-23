A share of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) closed at $6.75 per share on Thursday, down from $6.95 day before. While Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has underperformed by -2.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ESRT fell by -2.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.68 to $5.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.17% in the last 200 days.

On May 23, 2023, Evercore ISI Upgraded Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) to Outperform.

Analysis of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT)

It’s important to note that ESRT shareholders are currently getting $0.14 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ESRT is registering an average volume of 1.43M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.30%, with a loss of -3.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.55, showing growth from the present price of $6.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ESRT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Empire State Realty Trust Inc. Shares?

A giant in the REIT – Diversified market, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) is based in the USA. When comparing Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.43, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 136.90%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ESRT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ESRT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ESRT has decreased by -0.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,805,804 shares of the stock, with a value of $134.54 million, following the sale of -2,511 additional shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services made another increased to its shares in ESRT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.49%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 887,359 additional shares for a total stake of worth $69.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,340,312.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -254,991 position in ESRT. Credit Suisse AG purchased an additional 0.5 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.25%, now holding 10.04 million shares worth $61.92 million. ESRT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 100.65% at present.