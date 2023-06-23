The share price of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) rose to $2.85 per share on Thursday from $2.84. While Ribbon Communications Inc. has overperformed by 0.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RBBN fell by -1.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.84 to $2.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.91% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On April 10, 2023, JMP Securities started tracking Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) recommending Mkt Outperform.

Analysis of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ribbon Communications Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RBBN is recording an average volume of 692.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.49%, with a loss of -2.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.12, showing growth from the present price of $2.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RBBN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ribbon Communications Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RBBN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RBBN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis made another increased to its shares in RBBN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.62%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,114,412 additional shares for a total stake of worth $43.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,653,105.

During the first quarter, Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. added a 100,453 position in RBBN. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 71878.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.37%, now holding 5.33 million shares worth $14.82 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its RBBN holdings by 2.81% and now holds 5.28 million RBBN shares valued at $14.66 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period. RBBN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.10% at present.