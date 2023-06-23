Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) closed Thursday at $3.60 per share, up from $3.57 a day earlier. While Olaplex Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OLPX fell by -74.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.23 to $3.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.83% in the last 200 days.

On March 16, 2023, TD Cowen Downgraded Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) to Market Perform.

Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -38.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OLPX is recording an average volume of 1.97M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.77%, with a gain of 0.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.84, showing growth from the present price of $3.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OLPX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Olaplex Holdings Inc. Shares?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Retail market. When comparing Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -65.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OLPX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OLPX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in OLPX has increased by 1.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 38,267,203 shares of the stock, with a value of $120.92 million, following the purchase of 517,429 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $120.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 38,136,163.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -17,147 position in OLPX. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 2.98 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 142.08%, now holding 5.08 million shares worth $16.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC decreased its OLPX holdings by -14.84% and now holds 4.42 million OLPX shares valued at $13.96 million with the lessened -0.77 million shares during the period. OLPX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 101.78% at present.