The share price of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) fell to $7.78 per share on Thursday from $8.30. While The E.W. Scripps Company has underperformed by -6.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SSP fell by -39.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.44 to $7.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.66% in the last 200 days.

On November 09, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) to Equal Weight.

Analysis of The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of The E.W. Scripps Company’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SSP is recording an average volume of 329.18K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.58%, with a loss of -3.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SSP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The E.W. Scripps Company Shares?

A leading company in the Broadcasting sector, The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) is based in the USA. When comparing The E.W. Scripps Company shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -445.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SSP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SSP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SSP has decreased by -1.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,994,081 shares of the stock, with a value of $70.87 million, following the sale of -154,461 additional shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SSP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.69%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -50,221 additional shares for a total stake of worth $56.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,205,785.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 29,595 position in SSP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 55163.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.01%, now holding 5.5 million shares worth $43.31 million. At the end of the first quarter, GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. increased its SSP holdings by 0.09% and now holds 3.57 million SSP shares valued at $28.14 million with the added 3096.0 shares during the period. SSP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.00% at present.