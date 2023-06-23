Within its last year performance, AMBP fell by -43.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.98 to $3.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.49% in the last 200 days.

On May 16, 2023, Truist started tracking Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) recommending Hold.

Analysis of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP)

With AMBP’s current dividend of $0.40 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 44.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AMBP has an average volume of 1.49M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.74%, with a loss of -3.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $3.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMBP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Shares?

Packaging & Containers giant Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) is based in the Luxembourg and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -112.40%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 76.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMBP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMBP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s position in AMBP has increased by 69.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,154,743 shares of the stock, with a value of $36.66 million, following the purchase of 4,146,893 additional shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in AMBP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.24%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -310,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $25.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,000,000.

At the end of the first quarter, Brahman Capital Corp. increased its AMBP holdings by 54.89% and now holds 4.25 million AMBP shares valued at $15.35 million with the added 1.51 million shares during the period. AMBP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.30% at present.