Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) closed Thursday at $17.48 per share, down from $17.85 a day earlier. While Simmons First National Corporation has underperformed by -2.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SFNC fell by -19.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.73 to $14.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.39% in the last 200 days.

On May 09, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) to Underweight.

Analysis of Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)

The current dividend for SFNC investors is set at $0.80 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 72.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Simmons First National Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SFNC is recording an average volume of 613.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.77%, with a loss of -3.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.00, showing growth from the present price of $17.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SFNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Simmons First National Corporation Shares?

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Simmons First National Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -37.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SFNC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SFNC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SFNC has decreased by -0.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,872,782 shares of the stock, with a value of $290.79 million, following the sale of -14,993 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SFNC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.55%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 83,957 additional shares for a total stake of worth $248.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,295,767.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 434,843 position in SFNC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 16144.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.27%, now holding 6.01 million shares worth $97.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. decreased its SFNC holdings by -12.07% and now holds 4.82 million SFNC shares valued at $78.39 million with the lessened -0.66 million shares during the period. SFNC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.80% at present.