In the current trading session, Abcam plc’s (ABCM) stock is trading at the price of $22.60, a gain of 11.46% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is 0.29% less than its 52-week high of $22.54 and 81.13% better than its 52-week low of $12.48. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -2.70% below the high and +40.00% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ABCM’s SMA-200 is $15.69.

It is also essential to consider ABCM stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 6.83 for the last year.ABCM’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 5.00, resulting in an 27.74 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Abcam plc (ABCM) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 5 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.40 in simple terms.

Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Abcam plc (ABCM). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 6.55% of shares. A total of 197 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 80.73% of its stock and 86.40% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Durable Capital Partners Lp holding total of 17.46 million shares that make 7.62% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 393.3 million.

The securities firm Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 15.51 million shares of ABCM, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 6.76%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 349.25 million.

An overview of Abcam plc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Abcam plc (ABCM) traded 2,303,816 shares per day, with a moving average of $18.10 and price change of +5.18. With the moving average of $17.21 and a price change of +8.45, about 1,423,234 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ABCM’s 100-day average volume is 1,029,611 shares, alongside a moving average of $15.68 and a price change of +8.09.