As of Thursday, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INDI) stock closed at $9.25, up from $8.86 the previous day. While indie Semiconductor Inc. has overperformed by 4.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INDI rose by 40.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.12 to $5.22, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.43% in the last 200 days.

On February 14, 2023, B. Riley Securities Upgraded indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) to Buy.

Analysis of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 84.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of indie Semiconductor Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -39.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and INDI is recording 2.07M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.55%, with a loss of -13.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.67, showing growth from the present price of $9.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INDI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze indie Semiconductor Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INDI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INDI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Granahan Investment Management, L’s position in INDI has decreased by -4.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,981,764 shares of the stock, with a value of $66.33 million, following the sale of -308,685 additional shares during the last quarter. Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in INDI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 492,725 additional shares for a total stake of worth $58.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,147,493.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 6,581 position in INDI. BAMCO, Inc. purchased an additional 94622.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.74%, now holding 5.53 million shares worth $52.51 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its INDI holdings by -3.11% and now holds 4.23 million INDI shares valued at $40.16 million with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period. INDI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.90% at present.