As of Thursday, Vipshop Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:VIPS) stock closed at $16.96, up from $16.94 the previous day. While Vipshop Holdings Limited has overperformed by 0.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VIPS rose by 57.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.48 to $6.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.64% in the last 200 days.

On May 25, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) to Overweight.

Analysis of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Vipshop Holdings Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and VIPS is recording 5.51M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.44%, with a loss of -6.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.39, showing growth from the present price of $16.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VIPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vipshop Holdings Limited Shares?

The Internet Retail market is dominated by Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) based in the China. When comparing Vipshop Holdings Limited shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.61, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 96.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VIPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VIPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in VIPS has increased by 4.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,040,702 shares of the stock, with a value of $215.38 million, following the purchase of 596,732 additional shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC made another decreased to its shares in VIPS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.72%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,357,618 additional shares for a total stake of worth $203.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,204,346.

During the first quarter, Harris Associates LP subtracted a -5,358,981 position in VIPS. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.29 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.47%, now holding 11.6 million shares worth $166.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, Robeco Institutional Asset Manage decreased its VIPS holdings by -1.57% and now holds 11.19 million VIPS shares valued at $160.2 million with the lessened -0.18 million shares during the period. VIPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.00% at present.