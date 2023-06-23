Castellum Inc. (CTM)’s stock is trading at $0.44 at the moment marking a fall of -2.61% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -92.11% less than their 52-week high of $5.58, and 4.76% over their 52-week low of $0.42. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -44.61% below the high and +4.19% above the low.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Further, it is important to consider CTM stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 0.49.CTM’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.85, resulting in an 8.95 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Castellum Inc. (CTM) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Castellum Inc. (AMEX: CTM) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Castellum Inc. (CTM). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 65.49% of shares. A total of 14 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.78% of its stock and 5.17% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC holding total of 0.23 million shares that make 0.48% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.1 million.

The securities firm Meridian Wealth Management, LLC holds 0.19 million shares of CTM, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.40%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 83891.0.

An overview of Castellum Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Castellum Inc. (CTM) traded 465,964 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.6065 and price change of -0.3324. With the moving average of $0.8204 and a price change of -0.6224, about 229,074 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CTM’s 100-day average volume is 152,710 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.9537 and a price change of -0.8124.