Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) marked $16.18 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $15.71. While Zumiez Inc. has overperformed by 2.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZUMZ fell by -41.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.21 to $13.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.48% in the last 200 days.

On September 09, 2022, William Blair Downgraded Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) to Mkt Perform.

Analysis of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -17.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Zumiez Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 546.39K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ZUMZ stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.67%, with a gain of 7.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.50, showing decline from the present price of $16.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZUMZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zumiez Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZUMZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZUMZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ZUMZ has increased by 0.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,550,093 shares of the stock, with a value of $40.98 million, following the purchase of 12,902 additional shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Asset Management LLC made another increased to its shares in ZUMZ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 148,394 additional shares for a total stake of worth $27.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,723,880.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 549 position in ZUMZ. Massachusetts Financial Services purchased an additional 30845.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.14%, now holding 1.47 million shares worth $23.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ZUMZ holdings by 0.30% and now holds 1.4 million ZUMZ shares valued at $22.49 million with the added 4159.0 shares during the period. ZUMZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.90% at present.