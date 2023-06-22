The share price of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) fell to $11.94 per share on Wednesday from $12.39. While GDS Holdings Limited has underperformed by -3.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GDS fell by -57.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.62 to $8.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.06% in the last 200 days.

On June 12, 2023, HSBC Securities started tracking GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) recommending Buy.

Analysis of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of GDS Holdings Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GDS is recording an average volume of 1.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.20%, with a loss of -8.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.28, showing growth from the present price of $11.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GDS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GDS Holdings Limited Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GDS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GDS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo’s position in GDS has increased by 16.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,664,495 shares of the stock, with a value of $94.33 million, following the purchase of 1,336,490 additional shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in GDS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.71%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -519,705 additional shares for a total stake of worth $60.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,221,854.

At the end of the first quarter, Tekne Capital Management LLC increased its GDS holdings by 6.28% and now holds 2.15 million GDS shares valued at $20.94 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. GDS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 42.00% at present.