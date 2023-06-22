Currently, Mobileye Global Inc.’s (MBLY) stock is trading at $37.00, marking a gain of 1.07% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -23.09% below its 52-week high of $48.11 and 48.89% above its 52-week low of $24.85. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -21.77% below the high and +3.75% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider MBLY stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 15.48.MBLY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.99, resulting in an 25.77 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 20 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.85 in simple terms.

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY): Earnings History

If we examine Mobileye Global Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2023, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.14, slashing the consensus of $0.12. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.02, resulting in a 16.70% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2023, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.14 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.12. That was a difference of $0.02 and a surprise of 16.70%.

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.15% of shares. A total of 217 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 134.77% of its stock and 136.34% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management holding total of 12.09 million shares that make 21.71% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 423.73 million.

The securities firm Jennison Associates LLC holds 8.71 million shares of MBLY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 15.65%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 376.91 million.

An overview of Mobileye Global Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) traded 4,546,487 shares per day, with a moving average of $41.49 and price change of -2.96. With the moving average of $40.81 and a price change of -5.20, about 3,602,175 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MBLY’s 100-day average volume is 2,874,975 shares, alongside a moving average of $41.19 and a price change of +1.30.