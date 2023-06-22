As of Wednesday, Cerence Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRNC) stock closed at $33.24, down from $34.56 the previous day. While Cerence Inc. has underperformed by -3.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRNC rose by 28.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.79 to $12.82, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 47.35% in the last 200 days.

On February 09, 2023, Craig Hallum Upgraded Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) to Buy.

Analysis of Cerence Inc. (CRNC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cerence Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CRNC is recording 343.15K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.41%, with a gain of 2.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.12, showing decline from the present price of $33.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cerence Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CRNC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CRNC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CRNC has decreased by -0.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,265,302 shares of the stock, with a value of $178.69 million, following the sale of -7,557 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in CRNC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.81%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -132,977 additional shares for a total stake of worth $131.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,593,323.

During the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad added a 546,333 position in CRNC. Van Berkom & Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.30%, now holding 1.99 million shares worth $56.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CRNC holdings by 2.24% and now holds 1.59 million CRNC shares valued at $45.42 million with the added 34932.0 shares during the period. CRNC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.50% at present.