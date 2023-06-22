A share of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) closed at $13.57 per share on Wednesday, up from $13.43 day before. While Azul S.A. has overperformed by 1.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AZUL rose by 66.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.54 to $3.82, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 76.71% in the last 200 days.

On May 22, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) to Neutral.

Analysis of Azul S.A. (AZUL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Azul S.A.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AZUL is registering an average volume of 2.42M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.56%, with a gain of 20.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.77, showing growth from the present price of $13.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AZUL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Azul S.A. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AZUL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AZUL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in AZUL has decreased by -1.40% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,570,322 shares of the stock, with a value of $75.55 million, following the sale of -107,595 additional shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in AZUL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.23%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -61,400 additional shares for a total stake of worth $49.36 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,946,154.

During the first quarter, Frontier Capital Management Co. L added a 3,280,010 position in AZUL. Russell Investment Management LLC purchased an additional 0.68 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 38.16%, now holding 2.45 million shares worth $24.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, J.O. Hambro Capital Management Lt decreased its AZUL holdings by -20.81% and now holds 2.43 million AZUL shares valued at $24.27 million with the lessened -0.64 million shares during the period. AZUL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.80% at present.