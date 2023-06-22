In Wednesday’s session, VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) marked $2.98 per share, down from $3.09 in the previous session. While VNET Group Inc. has underperformed by -3.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VNET fell by -47.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.83 to $2.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.35% in the last 200 days.

On June 12, 2023, HSBC Securities Downgraded VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) to Hold.

Analysis of VNET Group Inc. (VNET)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

VNET Group Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VNET has an average volume of 1.77M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.74%, with a loss of -9.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.28, showing growth from the present price of $2.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VNET is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze VNET Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VNET shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VNET appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. FIL Investment Advisors’s position in VNET has decreased by -0.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,458,584 shares of the stock, with a value of $29.45 million, following the sale of -1,277 additional shares during the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management made another increased to its shares in VNET during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.96%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 393,945 additional shares for a total stake of worth $18.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,005,700.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 61,811 position in VNET. Jane Street Capital LLC purchased an additional 2.62 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 309.10%, now holding 3.47 million shares worth $8.91 million. VNET shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.20% at present.