As of Wednesday, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TAST) stock closed at $5.26, up from $4.91 the previous day. While Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has overperformed by 7.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TAST rose by 135.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.06 to $1.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 108.29% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2023, Craig Hallum Upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) to Buy.

Analysis of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TAST is recording 627.52K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.90%, with a loss of -11.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.38, showing growth from the present price of $5.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TAST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TAST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TAST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Russell Investment Management LLC’s position in TAST has decreased by -11.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,876,023 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.32 million, following the sale of -247,370 additional shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP made another increased to its shares in TAST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.99%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 49,600 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,710,399.

At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its TAST holdings by -8.67% and now holds 1.4 million TAST shares valued at $7.69 million with the lessened -0.13 million shares during the period. TAST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.50% at present.