A share of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) closed at $11.19 per share on Wednesday, down from $11.28 day before. While Paysafe Limited has underperformed by -0.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PSFE fell by -59.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.54 to $9.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.78% in the last 200 days.

On August 31, 2022, Susquehanna Downgraded Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) to Neutral.

Analysis of Paysafe Limited (PSFE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Paysafe Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -85.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PSFE is registering an average volume of 442.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.54%, with a gain of 0.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.12, showing growth from the present price of $11.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PSFE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Paysafe Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PSFE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PSFE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 3,750,001 shares of the stock, with a value of $36.23 million, following the purchase of 1 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in PSFE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -19,640 additional shares for a total stake of worth $15.59 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,613,656.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 585,660 position in PSFE. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 849.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.13%, now holding 0.66 million shares worth $6.35 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its PSFE holdings by 4.61% and now holds 0.52 million PSFE shares valued at $5.04 million with the added 23000.0 shares during the period. PSFE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 64.70% at present.