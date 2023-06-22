Within its last year performance, DOYU fell by -16.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.12 to $0.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.74% in the last 200 days.

On April 14, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) to Neutral.

Analysis of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -27.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of DouYu International Holdings Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DOYU is recording 657.92K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.78%, with a loss of -8.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.42, showing growth from the present price of $1.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOYU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DouYu International Holdings Limited Shares?

The Internet Content & Information market is dominated by DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) based in the China. When comparing DouYu International Holdings Limited shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 92.73, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 118.40%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.75%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DOYU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DOYU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Pentwater Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in DOYU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -22.82%.

DOYU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 20.30% at present.