A share of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) closed at $6.23 per share on Wednesday, up from $6.13 day before. While Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EVLV rose by 88.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.54 to $1.98, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 90.30% in the last 200 days.

On April 28, 2023, Craig Hallum started tracking Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 113.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -43.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EVLV is registering an average volume of 1.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.98%, with a loss of -1.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.85, showing decline from the present price of $6.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EVLV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EVLV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EVLV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s position in EVLV has increased by 5.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,316,874 shares of the stock, with a value of $37.65 million, following the purchase of 337,763 additional shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC made another increased to its shares in EVLV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.03%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,437 additional shares for a total stake of worth $33.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,565,231.

During the first quarter, Magnetar Financial LLC subtracted a -32,263 position in EVLV. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 55398.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.17%, now holding 4.67 million shares worth $27.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its EVLV holdings by 4.70% and now holds 3.08 million EVLV shares valued at $18.38 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period. EVLV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.80% at present.