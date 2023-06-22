As of Wednesday, Butterfly Network Inc.’s (NYSE:BFLY) stock closed at $2.24, down from $2.28 the previous day. While Butterfly Network Inc. has underperformed by -1.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BFLY fell by -27.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.72 to $1.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.35% in the last 200 days.

On March 29, 2023, UBS started tracking Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) recommending Neutral.

Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Butterfly Network Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BFLY is recording 3.20M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.31%, with a loss of -7.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.44, showing growth from the present price of $2.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BFLY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Butterfly Network Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BFLY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BFLY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BFLY has increased by 1.89% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,092,370 shares of the stock, with a value of $29.51 million, following the purchase of 224,600 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in BFLY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.54%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -554,084 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,446,376.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -182,893 position in BFLY. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 2.57 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 47.01%, now holding 8.03 million shares worth $19.6 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its BFLY holdings by 2.13% and now holds 5.61 million BFLY shares valued at $13.68 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period. BFLY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.80% at present.