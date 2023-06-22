A share of CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) closed at $11.70 per share on Wednesday, up from $11.47 day before. While CureVac N.V. has overperformed by 2.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVAC fell by -18.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.62 to $5.63, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 41.08% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On June 08, 2023, SVB Securities started tracking CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of CureVac N.V. (CVAC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -70.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

CureVac N.V.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CVAC is registering an average volume of 575.06K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.61%, with a gain of 13.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.87, showing growth from the present price of $11.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CVAC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CureVac N.V. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CVAC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CVAC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 12,245,955 shares of the stock, with a value of $118.17 million, following the purchase of 12,245,955 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CVAC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 588.60%.

At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its CVAC holdings by 106.67% and now holds 1.79 million CVAC shares valued at $17.28 million with the added 0.92 million shares during the period. CVAC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.90% at present.