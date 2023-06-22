A share of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) closed at $6.29 per share on Wednesday, up from $6.12 day before. While AST SpaceMobile Inc. has overperformed by 2.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASTS fell by -1.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.27 to $3.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.75% in the last 200 days.

On October 28, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) recommending Buy.

Analysis of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ASTS is registering an average volume of 1.91M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.25%, with a gain of 5.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.67, showing growth from the present price of $6.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AST SpaceMobile Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASTS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASTS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ASTS has increased by 16.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,828,209 shares of the stock, with a value of $15.33 million, following the purchase of 399,716 additional shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management L made another decreased to its shares in ASTS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.30%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -7,023 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,332,225.

During the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC subtracted a -199 position in ASTS. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 24.65%, now holding 1.07 million shares worth $5.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, National Bank Financial, Inc. increased its ASTS holdings by 4,558.44% and now holds 0.91 million ASTS shares valued at $4.91 million with the added 0.89 million shares during the period. ASTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 16.80% at present.