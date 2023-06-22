Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) closed Wednesday at $5.16 per share, down from $5.38 a day earlier. While Altus Power Inc. has underperformed by -4.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMPS fell by -39.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.72 to $4.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.30% in the last 200 days.

On April 03, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) recommending Overweight.

Analysis of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 53.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Altus Power Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AMPS is recording an average volume of 1.47M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.81%, with a loss of -8.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Altus Power Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 49.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Blackstone Alternative Credit Adv’s position in AMPS has increased by 1.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,071,125 shares of the stock, with a value of $100.09 million, following the purchase of 296,000 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in AMPS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 88.14%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,282,926 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,872,936.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its AMPS holdings by 26.76% and now holds 3.7 million AMPS shares valued at $17.57 million with the added 0.78 million shares during the period. AMPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.40% at present.