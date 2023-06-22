A share of Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) closed at $33.08 per share on Wednesday, down from $33.23 day before. While Arcellx Inc. has underperformed by -0.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACLX rose by 104.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.92 to $14.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.34% in the last 200 days.

On May 18, 2023, Truist started tracking Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Arcellx Inc. (ACLX)

Arcellx Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -71.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ACLX is registering an average volume of 589.26K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.26%, with a loss of -16.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $51.40, showing growth from the present price of $33.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arcellx Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACLX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACLX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s position in ACLX has increased by 47.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,841,739 shares of the stock, with a value of $169.61 million, following the purchase of 1,243,434 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in ACLX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 107.43%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,389,503 additional shares for a total stake of worth $118.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,682,861.

During the first quarter, Suvretta Capital Management LLC added a 47,988 position in ACLX. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 11926.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.59%, now holding 2.01 million shares worth $88.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ACLX holdings by 15.99% and now holds 1.87 million ACLX shares valued at $82.76 million with the added 0.26 million shares during the period. ACLX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.00% at present.