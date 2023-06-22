Within its last year performance, CCO fell by -6.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.14 to $0.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.70% in the last 200 days.

On July 08, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) to Equal Weight.

Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CCO is registering an average volume of 2.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.76%, with a gain of 0.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.79, showing growth from the present price of $1.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CCO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CCO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Ares Management LLC made another increased to its shares in CCO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.45%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 6,179,420 additional shares for a total stake of worth $68.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 55,829,046.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 597,503 position in CCO. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 14656.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.06%, now holding 24.72 million shares worth $30.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, Legion Partners Asset Management increased its CCO holdings by 19.33% and now holds 24.51 million CCO shares valued at $30.15 million with the added 3.97 million shares during the period. CCO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 100.99% at present.