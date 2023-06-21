In Tuesday’s session, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) marked $28.52 per share, up from $27.62 in the previous session. While Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 3.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZNTL rose by 34.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.34 to $15.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.19% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On July 12, 2022, Cowen started tracking Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -56.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ZNTL has an average volume of 947.69K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.84%, with a gain of 18.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $50.30, showing growth from the present price of $28.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZNTL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 109.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZNTL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZNTL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in ZNTL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.15%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 982,875 additional shares for a total stake of worth $220.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,457,578.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 79,363 position in ZNTL. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -0.26 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.13%, now holding 3.36 million shares worth $87.5 million. At the end of the first quarter, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its ZNTL holdings by 49.64% and now holds 3.23 million ZNTL shares valued at $84.03 million with the added 1.07 million shares during the period. ZNTL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 109.09% at present.