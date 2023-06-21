A share of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) closed at $2.10 per share on Tuesday, down from $2.15 day before. While Canaan Inc. has underperformed by -2.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CAN fell by -31.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.54 to $1.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.24% in the last 200 days.

On July 06, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -72.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Canaan Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CAN is registering an average volume of 2.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.07%, with a loss of -6.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.33, showing growth from the present price of $2.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Canaan Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CAN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CAN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CAN has decreased by -2.76% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,943,086 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.08 million, following the sale of -140,468 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in CAN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.80%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 46,527 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.36 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,628,730.

During the first quarter, Toroso Investments LLC subtracted a -23,514 position in CAN. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd. sold an additional 16800.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.21%, now holding 1.37 million shares worth $2.8 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CAN holdings by 3.62% and now holds 1.28 million CAN shares valued at $2.6 million with the added 44566.0 shares during the period. CAN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 21.90% at present.