A share of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) closed at $11.72 per share on Tuesday, up from $9.98 day before. While Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 17.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MARA rose by 78.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.88 to $3.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.02% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On January 09, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) to Hold.

Analysis of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -122.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 16.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MARA is registering an average volume of 34.09M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.34%, with a gain of 25.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.30, showing growth from the present price of $11.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MARA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MARA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MARA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MARA has increased by 0.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,784,155 shares of the stock, with a value of $105.58 million, following the purchase of 3,118 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in MARA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.05%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -80,513 additional shares for a total stake of worth $74.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,578,286.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 306,763 position in MARA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.22 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.35%, now holding 2.63 million shares worth $25.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC increased its MARA holdings by 28.84% and now holds 2.21 million MARA shares valued at $21.63 million with the added 0.49 million shares during the period. MARA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 37.50% at present.