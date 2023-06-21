As of Tuesday, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:EJH) stock closed at $0.15, down from $0.17 the previous day. While E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited has underperformed by -11.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EJH fell by -99.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $81.58 to $0.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -97.97% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EJH is recording 1.92M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 20.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.48%, with a gain of 4.68% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EJH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EJH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 294,245 shares of the stock, with a value of $50904.0, following the purchase of 294,245 additional shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial BD LLC made another increased to its shares in EJH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 329.90%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 22,456 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5062.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 29,263.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC added a 490 position in EJH. UBS Securities LLC purchased an additional 6255.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 654.97%, now holding 7210.0 shares worth $1247.0. EJH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.20% at present.